Fiorina Stumps to Get Into ABC Debate

GOP candidate Carly Fiorina is trying to get onto the stage for ABC's Saturday night GOP debate in New Hampshire in advance of the primary there Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Fiorina has been polling below Chris Christie and John Kasich, who will be on that stage, but she got 1.9% of the vote in Iowa, topping Kasich and Christie, she pointed out on MSNBC.

She told the news net it seemed odd with eight candidates left that she was the only one being excluded per ABC eligibility rules. She said she had sent a letter to the RNC and hoped they would step in and convince ABC to add her to the lineup.

Her push includes encouraging people to sign an online petition.

Fiorina has also been receiving support from some big name Republicans in the twittersphere.

".@abcnews should put @CarlyFiorina in the new hampshire debate.she came in ahead of kasich and christie. She has earned a spot," tweeted former House Speaker and presidential candidate Newt Gingrich. "Thanks, Speaker Gingrich—and thank you for helping give the American people the debate they deserve!," Fiorina tweeted along with Gingrich's re-tweet.

"Hey @ABC: put @CarlyFiorina on the debate stage! She got more Iowa votes than John and Chris. Don't exclude only woman," tweeted former governor and presidential candidate Mitt Romney. "Thank you, Governor, for standing up for a fair fight. Debates should be about the voters," Fiorina tweeted.

An ABC source speaking on background said that the news net's criteria, announced last week, were more inclusive than in past election cycles and were very fair in this current cycle. The final debate lineup will come out later Thursday. But the criteria are:

" 1) Place among the top three candidates ranked according to the popular vote in the Iowa Republican caucuses on Feb. 1, 2016. (OR)

"2) Place among the top six candidates in an average of New Hampshire Republican presidential polls recognized by ABC News. To be included, polls must be conducted no earlier than Jan. 1, 2016, and must be released to the public before 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 4, 2016. Poll averages will not be rounded. (OR)

"3) Place among the top six candidates in an average of national Republican presidential polls recognized by ABC News. To be included, polls must be conducted no earlier than Jan. 1, 2016, and must be released to the public before 5 p.m. ET on Feb. 4, 2016. Poll averages will not be rounded."