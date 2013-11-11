Finally, The Year of the VOD Ad

winslowbc@gmail.com | @GeorgeWinslow

After nearly a decade of delays, video-on-demand advanced advertising

has finally reached the enviable state where discussion of the subject revolves around real deployments instead of

predictions for when programmers and operators

will finally start using the technologies.

VOD dynamic advertising insertion (DAI)

systems have already been fully deployed

across all the Comcast Cable systems, and

deployments are well advanced among

other major operators and programmers. “In terms

of MSOs, we are up to 29 million homes in the top

10 DMAs,” or designated market areas, says Chris

Pizzurro, head of sales and marketing at consortium

Canoe Ventures, which is backed by Comcast, Time

Warner Cable and Cox. “We did an average of 55

campaigns per week in the month of September.”

Nick Troiano, president of Black Arrow, which provides

advertising technologies to major operators,

notes the company expects some 65 networks to be

using their technologies over the next year and that

the footprint for DAI efforts should hit

40 million by the end of 2014.

For the moment, much of the focus

is on expanding the footprint of DAI

services and their potential for better

monetizing VOD viewing after the C3

ratings window (the first three days after

broadcast). But operators, vendors and programmers

are also looking at how these ads might help advertising

with the traditional C3 window, more targeted

advertising solutions and technologies that might help

unify VOD ad delivery with the multiplatform TV Everywhere

offerings of live and on-demand content.





The Other 78%



Much of the early attention is on the post-C3

window, with programmers inserting new ads on

day four so that they can get some revenue from

the 78% of VOD viewing that occurs past the C3

window, Pizzurro says. “It is the low-hanging fruit

in VOD because there are so many impressions that

aren’t being monetized,” he says.

Some of the biggest pushes in this area are expected

in early 2014. For example, Fox tested DAI over

the summer and is planning a full rollout in January.

Toby Byrne, president of advertising sales at Fox

Broadcasting and Fox Sports Media Group, stresses

that VOD advertising deployments have a number of

advantages because viewers are more engaged and

the fast-forward feature is disabled.

“Dynamic ad insertion is our viable solution to

utilize impressions beyond the three-day window

with ads that are current,” Byrne says.

Ads Everywhere



Time Warner Cable will also be ramping up its advanced

advertising efforts in 2014, reports Joan Gillman,

executive VP and COO of Time Warner Cable

Media. They will be expanding their recently deployed

TWC Media Ads Everywhere, which allows ads to be

dynamically inserted into live programming from more

than 50 cable networks available on tablets via the

TWC TV app and their VOD sales efforts. “We are very

excited about the advanced advertising opportunities

as we start to scale them up in 2014,” Gillman says.

Further down the road, vendors are also working

to deploy technologies to better tie together ad

systems for linear, VOD and the digital delivery of

content as part of TV Everywhere offerings. “All of

those systems developed as silos with different technologies,”

says Andrew Rowe, head of multiscreen

TV solutions for the Americas at Ericsson, which will

be awarded an Emmy this year for its work on VOD

advertising. “But one of the long-term keys to success

will be to try it all together in a way that can

serve customers more relevant ads.”

This will, however, require a great deal of integration

between various systems. “The challenge is that

there are a number of processes that touch the ad before

it is delivered, and that introduces risk that something

might go wrong,” says Duncan Potter, chief marketing

officer at SeaWell Networks, which has been

deploying solutions to overcome this particular issue.

Operators are also eyeing systems for delivering advertising

that can be finely targeted to specific demos

once VOD advertising becomes more popular. “The

focus has been on maximizing the reach of dynamic

ad insertion. But once it takes off and there is money

flowing through the system, the next wave of VOD

will be targeted advertising,” says Aseem Bakshi, general

manager of advertising at SeaChange.