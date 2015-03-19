FilmTrack, Intacct Launch New Software Platform

FilmTrack and Intacct have announced they have partnered on the launch of a new cloud-based platform that is designed to let clients manage their content from the process of script development through production and distribution.

The cloud-based software system illustrates how vendors are trying to tap into the demand for technologies that can help producers and content providers with comprehensive software tools to better manage their content from creation to monetization.

The integration of their two offerings will support metadata management, rights and clearances, avails, revenue recognition, acquisition and distribution management and a wide array of account and financial tools.

“Several top companies in the media and entertainment industry already use both Intacct and FilmTrack, so it was a natural decision to ensure our systems would work together seamlessly,” explained Intacct CEO Robert Reid in a statement. “The integrated Intacct-FilmTrack offering drives right at the heart of some of the biggest challenges for media and entertainment companies.”

FilmTrack’s contract and rights management platform is already used by more than 200 companies globally.

Intacct provides cloud-based financial management and accounting software.

MarVista Entertainment was one of the first to adopt the system, the two companies reported.

In a statement, MarVista Entertainment VP of strategy and business development Tony Vassiliadis, noted that after two years of rapid growth, where they doubled in size, “we needed a scalable system, adapted to the nuances of the entertainment industry, to manage our sales and automate the flow of information between departments. The integrated FilmTrack/Intacct solution enables us to seamlessly track our titles from start to finish--or from development and production, sales and distribution to financial reporting and accounting.”

Both companies will be showing the platform at the 2015 NAB show.