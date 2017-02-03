FilmStruck Streams to Google’s Chromecast

FilmStruck, the new SVOD service from Turner for movie aficionados, has expanded its reach by enabling support for the Google Chromecast.

FilmStruck, which launched in November 2016, has also launched apps or support for the Apple TV (fourth generation), web browsers, Android and iOS mobile devices, and Amazon Fire TV boxes and sticks.

FilmStruck, which has not released subscriber figures, said it will launch on Roku devices and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles “in the coming months.”

FilmStruck, managed by Turner Classic Movies in partnership with the Criterion Collection, currently sells three subscription tiers – a baseline offering for $6.99 per month, a version that adds The Criterion Channel for $10.99 per month, and an annual subscription of FilmStruck and The Criterion Channel for a discounted rate of $99 per year.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.