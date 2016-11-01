FilmStruck Goes Live on Web Browsers, Android, Fire TV

Following a brief delay, FilmStruck, Turner’s new subscription OTT service for film aficionados, has gone live on web browsers and Android mobile devices and will do the same on iOS mobile devices later Tuesday.

Turner originally set an Oct. 19 launch date for FilmStruck but decided to delay the debut in order to “complete a seamless registration process for subscribers,” the company announced last month.

FilmStruck, a U.S.-focused service, also appears to be live on Amazon Fire TV devices, and the service appears to be confirming as much on Twitter.

Per the service FAQ, it will be coming to the Apple TV (fourth generation) later this month and will be “coming soon” to the Roku platform along with support for the Google Chromecast streaming adapter. On Twitter, FilmStruck said the service will arrive on Roku in “early 2017.”

