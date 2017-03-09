FilmStruck Does Android TV

FilmStruck, Turner’s new SVOD service for film aficionados, has expanded access to Android TV, an operating system that works with certain Sony Bravia TVs, the Xiaomi Mi Box and Nvidia Shield, among other devices.

FilmStruck is currently supported on Google Chromecast adpaters, including the new Chromecast Ultra, Apple TV (4th generation), Amazon Fire TV devices, web browsers, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

The service is set to launch on several additional platforms in the coming months, including Roku players, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.



