FilmOn TV Networks Buys OVGuide

Online video distributor FilmOn TV Networks (FilmOn TV and CinemaNow) is expanding its online streaming footprint with the purchase of video portal OVGuide.

OVGuide was launched in 2007 and allows browsers to search for videos across various platforms, including 10,000 ad-supported movies and TV shows, as well as short-form content.

FOTV says OVGuide also has millions of downloads of its video app on Android and iOS platforms, as well as 19 Roku channels.

Sounding like FCC chairman Tom Wheeler pushing his competitive navigation device proposal, FOTV says OVGuide's goal is to put surfers "one click away from virtually any digitally distributed movie or TV show, including ad-suported VOD and services from Amazon Prime, HBO Go and iTunes."

“With OVGuide, the FilmOn ecosystem expands to offer everything the consumer could want,” said FOTV CEO Alki David in announcing the addition of OVGuide to its FilmOn platform.

FilmOn says it has big plans for OVGuide through strategic partners such as Lenovo and expanding the distribution of original content, including films, talk shows and holographic content.