Film Fades to Digital

When Spike Lee journeyed to New Orleans to produce his

award-winning 2006 HBO documentary, When

the Levies Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts, the preferred media was film,

with some additional digital video. But much had changed by the time he

returned to New Orleans this year for a follow-up, both for the Big Easy and TV

production. This time around his preferred media was digital high-def video,

with film playing a supporting role.

"The combination of immediate gratification that digital

gives you plus the affordability and the fact that the quality of digital

cameras has really been improving by leaps and bounds has really been adding

the nails to the film coffin," says Cliff Charles, the director of photography

for Lee's If God Is Willing and Da Creek

Don't Rise, which debuted in August on HBO.

Today, as filmmakers grapple with the transition from film

to digital HD in many productions, another death-knell note might be sounding

from an unlikely source-high-end digital single lens reflex cameras, which were

used extensively by Charles and Lee for If

God Is Willing.

And they aren't alone. "There is no question that digital

keeps coming on and keeps getting more important as companies keep improving the

sensors and processors," says Chuck Westfall, technical adviser for education

in the Consumer Imaging Group, Professional Products Marketing at Canon USA.

"Primetime is still very clearly a film dominated business but the use of the

Canon EOS 5D Mark II on the season finale of House [in May, 2010] and on series like 24 [during the 2009-2010 season] show that they are making their

mark in primetime."

One big reason for the growing popularity of DSLRs is the fact

that they offer very large imaging sensors in a relatively small camera.

House, for

example, is generally produced in film but much of the action in the season

finale took place inside a collapsed building. "They were shooting in a very,

very tight space where they didn't have much room to put a large rig and they

decided to use the 5D Mark II [DSLR] because it's possible to get the shots

they needed with the quality you need for primetime," says Westfall.

Those big sensors also provide outstanding performance in

low light, a strength that has led to their extensive use in a number of

popular TV shows and high-end commercials.

"As a cinematographer, the DSLR creates a whole new

landscape," says Shane Hurlbut, who has used DSLRs on a number of projects.

"You can walk out at night and take that camera to 1600 ISO, which is probably

the equivalent of 8000 ISO on film and all of a sudden the dark night is alive

and vibrant."

In shooting new Marine Corp commercials called "For Us All"

that will begin airing in November, Hurlbut traveled around the U.S. and to

Prague, Czech Republic and into Afghanistan carrying eight to 10 cameras in his

carry-on and checked luggage.

"It was a small package that allows you to do much more for

less," he says. "The job was bid at $1.3 million for an eight day shoot. I did

it [with the DSLRs] for $420,000 and shot for five weeks."

The camera's small size and low light capabilities also

played an important role in the separate decisions to use it for both Saturday Night Live and the opening

credits for The Tonight Show with Jay

Leno.

Vasco Nunes, director of photography for the opening credits

for The Tonight Show says that they

settled on using the Canon EOS 7D DSLR because "there was a need for a small,

low profile shooting strategy. It has really amazing low light capabilities and

it allowed us to go in and out of places without too much of a hassle and

without scaring away people or hurting the ambiance we were trying to capture."

Perhaps even more importantly on bigger budget productions,

the large sensor produces a shallow depth of field that creates a more

cinematic look than many digital HD camcorders.

"The image quality is truly amazing," says Charles. "It has

a shallow depth of field which really gives you the illusion of film. To get

that in a unit so small is definitely revolutionary."

Charles and others stress, however, that DSLRs have a number

of drawbacks that limit their use. "You can't say anything bad about their

image quality but there are things that are not as easy to do on a DSLR as they

are on a video camera," Charles says.

These drawbacks include the camera's shallow depth of field

which makes it necessary to carefully track focus, limited recording times,

ergonomics that were designed for still photography instead of video

production, relatively poor in-camera audio systems and difficulties in making

adjustments on the fly to the camera's settings.

As a result, producers considering whether to use DSLRs need

to carefully weigh its strengths and weaknesses, several filmmakers stressed.

At first glance, one obvious advantage would be cost.

Canon's most expensive DSLR camera body, the Canon EOS-1Ds Mark III retails for

around $6,999, while the EOS Mark 5D II costs $2,499 and the EOS 7D is priced

at $1,699. With most of the Canon's top L-Series lenses costing under $5,000,

and many lenses selling for less than $1,000, it is possible for an independent

filmmaker to produce very high-end HD images for under $12,000 in equipment.

But those cost advantages aren't likely to influence too

many primetime producers. Equipment accounts for only a small part of the

millions of dollars being spent on a big-budget network drama or theatrical

film, with much of the cost going to talent and special effects.

Several DSLR users state that cost wasn't necessarily top of

mind in making their choice. "Frankly, outfitting a DSLR properly can be

expensive," says Charles, who used several digital and film formats to create

different looks while shooting If God Is

Willing. "Once you go out and get some accessories you can end up spending

more than a low cost camcorder. It is really less about the cost than what it

is that you need to capture."

Compared to DSLRs, lower cost professional camcorders have

smaller sensors. But for many uses-such as newsgathering, documentaries and

reality shows-this can actually be an advantage.

"The DSLRs are not a replacement for a lot of equipment that

is out there," such as Canon's newer XF305 and XF300 lower cost camcorders

priced at under $8,000, according to Westfall.

These newer, less expensive professional camcorders "have a

much more extended depth of field, which is much more forgiving in terms of

doing documentary, news and interview type of footage where you need to be able

to run and gun and keep everything sharp without having to constantly watch

your focus."

Many of the lower cost camcorders also have better built-in

audio and a number of capabilities that are very important in a broadcast

station environment. "Other cameras are going to be a better fit to handling

things like local broadcast news," Westfall says.

Whether that will change over time is open to question. The

growing popularity of DSLRs is likely to produce changes in the way camera

manufacturers produce both still and digital video cameras.

Canon has already worked to upgrade the firmware so that its

EOS line is more easily integrated into professional editing and workflow

systems, and filmmakers hope to see further design changes in the future.

"Canon and the other [still] camera manufacturers are going

to need to decide how far they want to get into the video business [with their

still cameras]," says Nunes. "If they are going to do that, they are going to

need to change it over" to something better designed for HD production.