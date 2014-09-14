FIFA TV Awarded 'International Honour for Excellence' #IBC2014

During an awards ceremony on Sept. 14, FIFA TV, the media rights and broadcast operation within football’s global governing body, was given IBC’s top award for its outstanding contributions to the broadcast industry.

Peter Owen, chair of the IBC Council, which presents the award, noted in a statement that “FIFA TV continues to innovate and to engage with its huge global audience. It brings together the latest technologies and leading vendors to deliver unmatched content to unrivalled audiences. For this reason, FIFA TV is the richly-deserved recipient of the IBC2014 International Honour for Excellence.”

The award was presented to Niclas Ericson, who was representing FIFA at IBC and is the director of FIFA TV.

Also during the awards ceremony, FIFA TV received the Judges’ Prize for advanced broadcasting and multi-platform coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

A number of other awards were also presented during the ceremony. These included:

• Special Award to Wiener Staatsoper and the “Opera Live at Home” special

• Innovation Award for Content Creation to Sky Sports and Monday Night Football

• Innovation Award for Content Management to Sky News Arabia and Project SkyNet

• Innovation Award for Content Delivery to Turner Sports and NBA League Pass