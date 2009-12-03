FIFA, Sony To Deliver 2010 World Cup Matches In 3D

FIFA has struck a deal with Sony that will broadcast up to 25 matches of next year's World Cup soccer tournament in 3D, the company announced Thursday (Dec. 3). The deal utilizes Sony's 3D technologies and will make 3D World Cup action available to viewers for the first time.

"Our sponsorship of the FIFA World Cup allows us to leverage our cutting-edge 3D technology and premier products with dazzling content to produce a unique and totally compelling viewing experience," said Sir Howard Stringer, chairman/CEO/president of Sony Corporation.

"This propels the football fan into a whole new viewing dimension and marks the dawning of a new era in the broadcasting of sport," said FIFA Secretary General Jérôme Valcke. "We are proud that the FIFA World Cup can serve as a platform for advancing technology and the viewing experience, and are truly fortunate to have Sony as a partner in this endeavour."

Sony Pictures Entertainment will produce and distribute footage of the World Cup in 3D following the tournament.

ESPN has U.S. broadcast rights to the World Cup. The cable sports giant is sending 300 staffers to South Africa for the tournament. The games will be telecast across ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

The World Cup runs from June 11-July 11 in nine cities across South Africa.