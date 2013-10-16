FIC Names Barcellos to Oversee Reality

Christian Barcellos, VP, production and executive producer at Bravo (Real Housewives), has joined Fox International Channels.



Barcellos will head up a newly created lifestyle and reality programming unit as EVP.



He will be in charge of developing the Fox Life brand and, at least initially, will be based in New York. He will join the company in November.



FIC channels reach over 1.6 billion homes, according to Fox, and include FOX, National Geographic Channel, FOX Sports and Fox Life.



FIC has been ramping up the rollout of original scripted production (The Walking Dead, The Bridge, and, in development, Outcast and False Flag, and wants to do the same for the reality programming.



Barcellos' resume at Bravo includes Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Inside the Actors Studio and five variations on the Real Housewives theme.