FIAT to Sponsor Online Series 'Wainy Days'

My Damn Channel and David Wain are bringing back one of the longest-running, most-watched online comedy series, Wainy Days for a fifth season online with FIAT as the exclusive sponsor.

The first two episodes will premier Monday at MyDamnChannel.com, with new episodes following every Monday through December. The finale debuts on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

My Damn Channel founder and CEO Rob Barnett noted in a statement that "FIAT is now backing great original comedy online as the first official sponsor of Wainy Days."

The FIAT 500 will appear in all six episodes of season five, which follows David Wain's fictionalized adventures looking for love in New York City. Wain uses the car as he travels around New York.

Season 5 was directed by Wain, who also has a long list of movie and TV credits. It was written by Ken Marino and David Wain, and produced by Jonathan Stern. The show was developed exclusively for My Damn Channel.