FearNet Fires Up Dynamic VOD Ads on Comcast

Horror network FearNet is now selling dynamically inserted

ads for its free video-on-demand content on Comcast systems -- and is currently

testing the capability with Time Warner Cable -- in partnership with Canoe

Ventures.

Advertisers will be able to reach more than 20 million

FearNet free VOD U.S. households, comprising the Canoe VOD dynamic ad-insertion

footprint across Comcast and TWC. FearNet launched dynamic ad insertion on VOD

with Comcast's Xfinity On Demand last month and is conducting rollout tests

with Time Warner Cable.

FearNet would not disclose how many VOD ad impressions

served it has served to date, "for it's just too early in the process," a

spokeswoman said.

Since launching its VOD service, FearNet has delivered more

than 650 million on-demand views. FearNet, based in Santa Monica, Calif., is a

joint venture of Comcast, Sony Pictures Television and Lionsgate Entertainment.

