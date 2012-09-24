FearNet Fires Up Dynamic VOD Ads on Comcast
Horror network FearNet is now selling dynamically inserted
ads for its free video-on-demand content on Comcast systems -- and is currently
testing the capability with Time Warner Cable -- in partnership with Canoe
Ventures.
Advertisers will be able to reach more than 20 million
FearNet free VOD U.S. households, comprising the Canoe VOD dynamic ad-insertion
footprint across Comcast and TWC. FearNet launched dynamic ad insertion on VOD
with Comcast's Xfinity On Demand last month and is conducting rollout tests
with Time Warner Cable.
FearNet would not disclose how many VOD ad impressions
served it has served to date, "for it's just too early in the process," a
spokeswoman said.
Since launching its VOD service, FearNet has delivered more
than 650 million on-demand views. FearNet, based in Santa Monica, Calif., is a
joint venture of Comcast, Sony Pictures Television and Lionsgate Entertainment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.