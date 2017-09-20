FCC's O'Rielly Names Chief of Staff

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly has named Brooke Ericson to be his new chief of staff, as well as media advisor and principal press contact.



Ericson has been deputy chief of staff to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Johnson is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees communications issues.



Ericson succeeds Robin Colwell, who exited last spring to become chief counsel on the House Communications Subcommittee.



“I am so pleased that Ms. Ericson has agreed to join my office," said O'Rielly. "Her vast knowledge of communications issues and extensive work on Capitol Hill will be extremely valuable in the many matters before the Commission and the U.S. Congress. I am very confident that the addition of Ms. Ericson will strengthen my immensely talented team.”