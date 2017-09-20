Peraertz Re-Joins FCC

Louis Peraertz has returned to the office of FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn as senior legal advisor, wireless, international and public safety.



He replaces the departing Daudeline Meme, who has been in that post since March 2016, when Peraertz left Clyburn's office.



Peraertz is also former special counsel in the FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and Office of General Counsel. Before that he was a litigator in the civil rights division of the Department of Justice.



“I am thrilled to welcome Louis back to my office,” said Clyburn in a statement. "Mr. Peraertz first served in the Clyburn office from October 2009 to March 2016 where he worked tirelessly to advance my policy goals and always provided me with outstanding counsel.”