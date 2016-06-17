FCC's New Comment System Set for June 20 Launch

The FCC would like to remind users of its electronic comment filing system (ECFS) that its new and expanded ECFS is scheduled to go live at 8 a.m. Monday (June 20).

The current system is going offline at midnight Friday (June 17), so there will be a weekend gap when the comment system won't be accessible for posting or perusing.

"All documents in the legacy system will be accessible in the new system, and saved links (bookmarks or favorites) to documents and proceedings should not need to be adjusted," the FCC said.

Should that Monday 8 a.m. launch be delayed, the FCC will notify users on the front page of FCC.gov.

The ECFS system is used to post comments, petitions and other documents related to FCC actions.

The FCC, whose current system has suffered backlogs and a very public crash during the network neutrality proceeding, has been working on a revamp and gave the public a chance to kick the tires on the new system and provide input earlier this month.

"We realize we may not have gotten everything exactly right. As we transition to the new system, we will continue to listen and incorporate user feedback," the FCC said at the time.