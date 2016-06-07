FCC Opens Doors on New Comment Filing System

Attention anyone who wants to weigh in on FCC decisions, the commission is holding tutorials June 7 at 2 p.m. ET and again on Thursday at the same time on its Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS) overhaul.

The FCC "strongly encouraged" anyone who uses the system, which is at one time or another most stakeholders or their lawyers, to log on and check it out.

The FCC, whose current system has suffered backlogs and a very public crash during the network neutrality proceeding, has been working on a revamp and is giving the public a chance to kick the tires on the new system and provide input.

"We realize we may not have gotten everything exactly right. As we transition to the new system, we will continue to listen and incorporate user feedback," the FCC said.

The system will allow for more detailed searches and new ways to "engage" with the data.

The plan is to transition to the new system by the end of the month.

For details on how to participate in the tutorials, click here.