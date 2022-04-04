FCC's Jessica Rosenworcel Names Narda Jones Chief of Staff

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has named Narda Jones to be chief of staff, effective mid-April.

Jones is returning to the commission from the White House, where she had served as director of legislative affairs for the Office of Science and Technology Policy (ONDCP).

Jones was a senior official in the FCC's Wireline and International Bureaus before moving to the office of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the current chairwoman of the Senate Commerce Committee, in 2014.

Rosenworcel has also tapped her former adviser and current Big Tech exec to join her office. Priscilla Delgado Algeris is coming from Meta (formerly Facebook) Platforms, where she was dealing with spectrum policy issues.

Algeris was then-commissioner Rosenworcel's legal adviser and senior legal advisor from 2012 to 2015 and before that worked for communications law firm Wiley.