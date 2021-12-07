Senate Confirms Rosenworcel Nomination

It's official. The FCC has voted to confirm FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to a new, five-year term on the FCC, her third term but first as chair--President Biden designated her chair Oct. 26 after she had been acting chair since January.

The vote was 68 to 31.

Had the Senate not voted to confirm her, Rosenworcel would have had to leave the commission at the end of the year since her current term had expired. Commissioners are allowed to stay on through the end of the next Congress.

The full-Senate vote came after a cloture vote Monday night (Dec. 6) that also saw a majority of Republicans--27--vote against advancing her nomination to the floor--she got 66 "yea" votes--and a number of Republicans and two Democrats--Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)--not voting.

Chairwoman Rosenworcel will still need a third Democrat on the commission to tackle some of the politically divisive issues like broadcast and ISP reregulation. Gigi Sohn has been nominated for that seat, but has had a tough time convincing Republicans to support her nomination, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) in particular, who Monday (Dec. 6), signaled he would block the nomination.

“Chairwoman Rosenworcel has served as a tireless advocate for consumer protection in today’s digital landscape,” said Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who spoke in support of her nomination before Monday's cloture vote. “Now more than ever, the FCC needs a chair who understands the importance of net neutrality and critical protections for broadband users, and I know Chairwoman Rosenworcel is up for the task. She understands that broadband access is an essential utility to millions of small businesses, communities, and students, and has long partnered with me in addressing the ‘homework gap’ to ensure every student has internet connectivity to complete their homework at home. Together we worked to implement the Emergency Connectivity Fund, providing $7.17 billion in E-Rate home connectivity funding across the country, including $47.5 million for Massachusetts to date. I know that Chairwoman Rosenworcel will continue to successfully administer this program, and I believe she is the best person to lead the FCC in its important work.”

“Charter Congratulates Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on her confirmation to lead the Federal Communications Commission," said Charter EVP, government affairs, Catherine Bohigian. "Throughout her career in public service, Chairwoman Rosenworcel has proven herself a thoughtful leader and champion on behalf of consumers on the most pressing connectivity challenges such as closing the digital divide, eliminating the homework gap, improving public safety communications, increasing unlicensed spectrum for Wi-Fi, and encouraging innovative spectrum policies. We look forward to continuing to work together on these and other important issues that will drive American innovation and connectivity forward.”

“It is a profound pleasure to congratulate FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on her Senate confirmation," said Parents Television and Media Council President Tim Winter. "This is an historic moment not only for her confirmation as the first female FCC chair, but also as the first ‘mom’ to hold this important regulatory leadership role. Over the many years I’ve known and worked with Jessica, she has proven herself to be a stalwart advocate for America’s children, and also for policies that help parents to be better parents. We look forward to working together with her to advance positive solutions that serve the critical needs of parents and families."