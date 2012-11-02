FCC: WUSA Must Make Ad Time Available to Anti-Abortion Candidate

The FCC has directed Gannett's WUSA Washington to permit

presidential candidate and anti-abortion activist Randall Terry to buy ad time on the station, upholding

Terry's complaint that the station had improperly denied him reasonable access

although he was a legally

qualified candidate in West Virginia.

FCC rules require stations to "allow reasonable

access to or to permit the purchase of reasonable amounts of time for the use

of a broadcast station... by

a legally qualified candidate for federal elective office."

WUSA had denied Terry's request for access, saying

that its signal reached a de minimis portion of that state. "[t]he issue is not

where the FCC predicts that our signal reaches under an abstract interpretation

of the propagation curves in its rules. The issue is whether WUSA puts an

actual signal, in real life terms, over more than a negligible number of

viewers in West Virginia."

Gannett had said in response to the complaint,

which was filed Oct. 19. "Because of terrain in an intervening mountainous

region, our signal does

not reach more than a negligible number of viewers in West

Virginia, if it reaches any at

all. Accordingly, we have no obligation

to broadcast Mr. Terry's advertisement."

Gannett also said that commission staffers had

communicated to them repeatedly that political broadcasting obligations do not

apply where coverage is de

minimis.

The FCC's Media Bureau disagreed that the station

did not reach enough of West

Virginia to trigger reasonable access

requirements, saying that

according to its FCC contour map, the station reached almost 3% of the state's

population. "We do not think this percentage

can be considered de minimis."

"We conclude that it would be unreasonable

for the Station not to provide reasonable access to Terry because Terry is a

legally qualified

candidate in West Virginia and

the Station's digital noise limited service contour ("NLSC") encompasses more

than a de minimis portion

of the population of West Virginia,"

the Media Bureau said in granting the complaint.

The FCC denied Terry's access complaint back in

February, when NBC's WMAQ refused to run his ad in the Super Bowl. In that

case, the FCC said Terryhad not made a reasonable showing that he was a candidate.