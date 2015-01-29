FCC Ups Sec. 706 Broadband Speed to 25 Mbps

As expected, the FCC majority has voted to up the definition of high-speed broadband in its annual Sec. 706 report from 4 Mbps downstream/1 up, to 25 Mbps down/3 up.

That is in the annual report to Congress on the deployment of advanced telecommunications.

The benchmark is not a mandate for the industry to deliver that speed, but it does signal that the FCC considers that to be the definition of advanced telecommunications—or at least that the FCC Democrats do.

The vote was a party line 3-2, with Republicans strongly dissenting.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.