FCC Sets March Dates for Auction Road Show

The FCC has set the dates and locations for its next round of seminars on the broadcast incentive auction.

FCC officials from the Incentive Auction Task Force are traveling the country armed with new price data and other information on what it has called broadcasters' once in a lifetime financial opportunity, as well as info on station repacking and compensation for moving and sharing.

That new information is from an updated info package “Incentive Auction Opportunities for Broadcasters,” prepared by investment banking firm Greenhill & Co.

The seminars began earlier this month in Philadelphia and New York City, continue next week in Tennessee, Georgia and Louisiana, then will continue next month and through June.

The next meetings are: March 9 in Buffalo, N.Y.; March 10 in Detroit and Lansing, Mich.; and March 16 in Raleigh-Durham and March 17 in Charlotte, N.C.