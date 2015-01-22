FCC Releases First Dates for Auction Road Show

The FCC's Incentive Auction road show is hitting the pavement in February, as planned, and has now set the dates and places for its first month of auction info sessions.

The Incentive Auction Task Force signaled back in October, when it released information packets for broadcasters about the auction and its potential payoffs, that it would be taking its pitch to various markets across the country. Members of the task force will be at the info sessions, as well as representatives of investment banker Greenhill & Co., which prepared the financial pitches to stations using best-case estimates of the cash broadcasters could carry away if they participate in the auction.

The sessions will be limited to broadcasters and their representatives and will include discussions of how the auction will work, bid options, opening prices and methodology. If broadcasters pitch any policy points to the commission representatives they will have to make an ex parte communications filing, but will not have to reveal their identity.

The FCC is encouraging broadcasters without a visit to their market to attend the closest one, where there will be a general presentation on the auction and TV station repacking, plus an opportunity to schedule private meetings.

The first visit will be Feb. 9 and continue through May.

The Feb. dates and places are:

February 9, 2015: Philadelphia, PA (also covering Harrisburg, PA)

February 10, 2015: Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA

February 11 (general session), 12, and 13, 2015: New York, NY (also covering Tri-State Area and Albany, NY)

February 24, 2015: Nashville, TN

February 25, 2015: Atlanta, GA

February 26, 2015: New Orleans, LA (also covering Hattiesburg, MS)