FCC Schedules Sept. 8 Digital Back-to-School Primer
The FCC will hold a back-to-school forum on the "the
opportunities and challenges" of technology use by teens in a digital
world, and says it plans future events targeted at other age groups.
The Sept. 8 event will include FCC Chairman Julius
Genachowski and representatives from MTV and Common Sense Media (Genachowski is
a founding board member), among others.
To get the conversation started, the commission has set
up a crowd-sourcing site to tee up
"burning questions" from parents.
It is the second year the FCC has held a digital
back-to-school event.
