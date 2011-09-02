FCC Schedules Sept. 8 Digital Back-to-School Primer

The FCC will hold a back-to-school forum on the "the

opportunities and challenges" of technology use by teens in a digital

world, and says it plans future events targeted at other age groups.

The Sept. 8 event will include FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski and representatives from MTV and Common Sense Media (Genachowski is

a founding board member), among others.

To get the conversation started, the commission has set

up a crowd-sourcing site to tee up

"burning questions" from parents.

It is the second year the FCC has held a digital

back-to-school event.