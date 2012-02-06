FCC Says WMAQ Had Right to Deny Super Bowl Ad to Candidate

The FCC concluded late Friday that NBC's WMAQ-TV

Chicago was not unreasonable in denying self-described presidential candidate

Randall Terry an opportunity to buy an ad in the Super Bowl broadcast on the

station.

Terry

had said WMAQ's refusal was unreasonable and made in bad faith. While

broadcasters must make ad time available to qualified candidates, it does not

have to do so for those who do not make a reasonable showing of that fact, and

even if they do, broadcasters still have the final say over content on their

air and are allowed to balance requests with other factors.

The

FCC concluded that Terry did not make a substantial showing of candidacy, and

even if he had, the denial was not unreasonable.

The

FCC said Terry's showing was incomplete and did not support his claim and that,

since the burden is on the candidate, "the Commission does not require or

expect broadcasters to act as private investigators to ascertain the facts

relating to claims of campaign activities lacking the specificity needed to

establish a showing."

And

while Terry said stations in Boston and Springfield, Mo., did accept his ads,

the FCC said that did not mean WMAQ's opposite opinion was not reasonable.

"We agree that, even if Terry were a legally qualified federal candidate,

he would not be entitled to particular placement of his spots on a particular

program on a station's broadcast schedule."

The

station also pointed out that if it did run the spot in the big game, it would

be impossible to provide a similar opportunity after the fact for other

candidates who requested such placement.