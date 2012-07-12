FCC to Release Second Broadband Performance/Speed Report

The FCC will release its second broadband speed and

performance test results at its July 19 meeting.

It will be the second such study. The first, releasedin August 2011, found that cable operators delivered on average 93% of

advertised speeds at peak periods (7 p.m.-11 p.m.). That study found "for

most participating broadband providers, actual download speeds are

substantially closer to advertised speeds than was found in data from early 2009,"

though performance can vary by provider.

The study relied on the participation of ISPs. Cable

operators participating include Time Warner Cable, Cox, Cablevision, Charter,

Mediacom and Insight.

The latest study covers more territory and provides more

data on the speed and performance.