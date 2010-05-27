FCC Puts Title II NOI on June Agenda

As expected,

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski announced May 27 that a notice of

inquiry on the FCC's proposal to reclassify broadband as a Title II

service will be on the agenda for the FCC's June

meeting.

The notice

will ask for comment on the chairman's proposed "third way" path to

clarifying the FCC's broadband regulatory authority in the wake of the

BitTorrent decision, which would be to classify

only the transmission element as a Title II common carrier service, and

then only applying a handful of those regulations while forbearing (i.e., not

applying) the rest. Rather than issuing a separate notice of proposed

forbearance, it will be rolled into the NOI, according

to a source.

The NOI will

also ask for input on the two extremes between which the chairman has said his

approach navigates a middle ground -- that is, "[w]hether the

Commission's 'information service' classification

of broadband Internet service remains legally sound and adequate to

support effective performance of the Commission's responsibilities," or

"The legal and practical consequences of classifying broadband Internet

connectivity as a 'telecommunications service'

to which all the requirements of Title II of the Communications Act

would apply."

A federal

court has ruled the first to be on shaky ground at best, while the

chairman and his general counsel have said they do not want to go the

other extreme of applying all the mandatory access

and interconnection regs to broadband.

Republican

and more than 70 Democrats have expressed reservations about the "third

way," suggesting a fourth way would be for the FCC to back off and let

Congress clarify what broadband regulatory

powers it meant for the FCC to have.

The notice

will also seek comment on classification for terrestrial wireless and

satellite broadband delivery of Internet. Those two are broken out

because some have argued that Title III wireless

regs already covers those services.

The FCC's "third way" approach got a shout-out from a pair of legislators who have long pushed for network neutrality.

In a letter to Genachowski that was circulated soon after the announcement of the NOI, Reps. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Ann Eshoo (D-Calif.), praised the chairman's proposal as a "tailored, commmonsense" path forward" and one that would allow the FCC to continue its open Internet proceeding.

Markey and Eshoo are co-sponsors of the Internet Freedom Preservation Act, which would legislate a network neutrality/nondiscrimination regime.