FCC Posts Spectrum Auction Bidding Tutorial

As promised, the FCC has uploaded its online Bidding Process Tutorial, which walks bidders through the various steps of the reverse portion of the spectrum auction, in which TV stations offer up spectrum for bidding.

Anyone can check out the tutorial, but it will obviously only apply to TV station auction participants.

The tutorial lasts an hour and a half and includes everything from bidding and verifying bids to what happens during processing and checking round results.

It is the latest milepost in the run-up to the auction, which launches with reverse auction bidding May 31.

Other mileposts are:

Bidding Preview Period--May 23, 2016; 10 a.m. ET - May 24, 2016; 6 p.m. ET

Workshop on Bidding in the Clock Phase--May 24, 2016; 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

Mock Auction Preview Period--May 25, 2016; 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. ET

Mock Auction--May 25-26, 2016

Bidding in the Clock Rounds Begins--May 31, 2016.