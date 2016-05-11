FCC: Spectrum Auction Participants Should View Online Tutorial

The FCC is "strongly encouraging" TV stations participating in the FCC's spectrum auction to log in to its online tutorial before the reverse auction workshop. The link is not available yet.

That workshop will be held May 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include a primer on the timetable between then and the start of the auction May 31, as well as a walk-through of the process, an overview of the auction public reporting system, and a Q&A session.

The online tutorial will provide an overview of the bidding software and a review of bidding procedures, which the FCC says bidders will need to familiarize themselves with to participate in the workshop.

Participants can also start logging in to the auction system to preview it starting at 10 a.m. on May 23 through 6 p.m. May 24. A mock auction will take place May 25 and 26.

To ease the workshop check-in procedure, participants can pre-register at auction1001@fcc.gov. It will also be live-streamed at www.fcc.gov/general/live.