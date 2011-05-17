FCC Names AT&T-T-Mobile Transaction Chief

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski has named Renate Hesse senior counsel to the

chairman for transactions. She will head up the team reviewing the proposed

AT&T-T Mobile merger. She is no kin to Sprint CEO Dan Hesse, the FCC said.

Dan Hesse is one of the deal's biggest critics.





Hesse

succeeds John Flynn, who was brought on board for the Comcast.NBCU merger

review.





Renata Hesse is

from the D.C. office of law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati,

where she has focused on antitrust. She has advised clients on antitrust

reviews before the Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department, the latter

which is also reviewing the AT&T-Mobile deal.





She is also former chief

of the networks and technology enforcement section of the Department of

Justice's Antitrust Division.





The FCC's review goes

beyond antitrust to include a public interest finding.





In the release

announcing her appointment, the FCC pointed out she had been involved in

"some of the most significant antitrust litigation brought by the

Department of Justice in the last decade," including against Oracle,

American Airlines for predatory conduct and the Microsoft monopoly litigation.