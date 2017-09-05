FCC Moves Another Meeting

Another FCC meeting has been moved from Thursday to Tuesday. In this case, the FCC announced that its Thursday, Oct. 26, meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 24. That would put the date for circulating the tentative agenda at Oct. 3 rather than Oct. 5



That change comes only days after the Sept. 28 public meeting, also a Thursday, was rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 26.



The September change was attributed to a scheduling issue with a commissioner, but the October change came in a one-line notice with no explanation. An FCC spokesperson was not available for comment at press time.



The FCC is sticking with the original Sept. 7 date for circulating the Sept. 26 meeting agenda, a couple days fewer than the traditional three weeks.



There are any number of agenda items that could put a spotlight on either the September or more likely October meetings.



The FCC is finished collecting comment on FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's proposal to roll back Title II reclassification of ISPs, for example. Then there is the promise of media ownership rule reviews and the order allowing broadcasters to start transmitting in the new ATSC 3.0 standard.