FCC Moves September Meeting to the 26th

The FCC has moved the date of its September public meeting from Thursday the 28th to Tuesday the 26th.



No explanation was given for the move beyond "a commissioner's schedule," and a spokesperson was not available for comment.



Despite the change, and the custom of circulating the tentative agenda three weeks before the meeting, the FCC will stick with its original Sept. 7 date for that release. The chairman and four commissioners agreed on retaining the original date.