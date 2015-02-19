FCC Makes Congress' STELAR Modifications

The FCC has officially modified its rules and deadlines to comply with the directives in the STELA Reauthorization Act of 2014 (STELAR), which include prohibiting coordinated retrans negotiations among noncommonly owned, same-market stations.

The order, adopted Feb. 13 but not released until this week, takes a number of other steps.

STELAR is the bill that, primarily, reauthorizes the distant signal compulsory license, but includes some other FCC authorities that needed renewing, plus a few additions from Congress in its most recent reauthorization of the license, including sunsetting the FCC ban on integrated set-tops.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.