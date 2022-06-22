FCC Looks for Post-Nielsen Directory Market Metric
By John Eggerton published
Effort promoted by company phase-out, says Rosenworcel
The FCC is gearing up to find another way to determine a TV station's local market for must-carry and other purposes. The move comes after decades of using Nielsen's TV Station Index directory as its local market regulatory bible of sorts.
That is because Nielsen has phased out the report, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel pointed out in outlining the agenda for the commission's July public meeting.
One of those items is billed as "matching media rules with new market realities." The reality of Nielsen's phase-out means the FCC will "vote to begin the process of updating our rules to refer to a new publication for determining market areas."
The FCC needs a consistent TV station designated market reach metric to determine whether a station is or isn't entitled to MVPD carriage in a particular market. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
