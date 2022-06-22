FCC Looks for Post-Nielsen Directory Market Metric

The FCC is gearing up to find another way to determine a TV station's local market for must-carry and other purposes. The move comes after decades of using Nielsen's TV Station Index directory as its local market regulatory bible of sorts.

That is because Nielsen has phased out the report, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel pointed out in outlining the agenda for the commission's July public meeting.

One of those items is billed as "matching media rules with new market realities." The reality of Nielsen's phase-out means the FCC will "vote to begin the process of updating our rules to refer to a new publication for determining market areas."

The FCC needs a consistent TV station designated market reach metric to determine whether a station is or isn't entitled to MVPD carriage in a particular market. ■