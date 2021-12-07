D.C. Applauds Chairwoman Rosenworcel Confirmation to FCC

Washington was quick to weigh in after the Senate voted 68 to 31 to confirm FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel to a new five-year term on the commission.



We congratulate chairwoman Rosenworcel on her swift confirmation by the Senate," said Michael Powell, president of NCTA-the Internet & Television Association and himself a former FCC chair. "The Commission plays an important role in expanding access to broadband, America’s opportunity infrastructure, to more U.S. citizens. We look forward to working with chairwoman Rosenworcel and her colleagues on this important mission and building on the successful policies that incent private sector investment, innovation and competition in America’s telecommunications marketplace.”

National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) president and CEO Gordon Smith:



“NAB congratulates FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel on her [Senate] confirmation to another five-year term at the Commission and her historic appointment as chair," said association president Gordon Smith, himself a former senator. "She is a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated effective leadership and expertise on telecommunications issues during her tenure at the FCC. We look forward to continuing to work with her and her fellow commissioners on ensuring a vibrant future for free and local broadcasting.”



“Great news," said USTelecom president Jonathan Spalter. "[T]he Senate has confirmed chair Rosenworcel for another term on a strong bipartisan vote. The agency needs full time and permanent leadership from someone with expertise and a major commitment to bringing technology and connectivity to all in America. It got that today....Broadband infrastructure… a new affordability program… modernized broadband maps… stopping robocall scams… universal service reform… The FCC’s connectivity agenda in 2022 couldn’t be more packed – or more important."



“As the first permanent chairwoman of the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel will continue her leadership on key issues like the Homework Gap, connecting all Americans to broadband, spectrum policy and public safety," said Comcast chief legal officer Tom Reid. "We look forward to working with the Commission under her leadership on these and other important communications issues.”



“Ligado congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on her confirmation today," said Valerie Green, EVP and chief legal officer. "We at Ligado are eager to continue our work with the agency under her leadership to make the most efficient use of our nation’s mid-band spectrum resources and bring 5G services to both consumers and the critical infrastructure companies that keep America running.”



"Throughout her tenure at the FCC, chairwoman Rosenworcel has demonstrated sound leadership, a keen command of critical communications issues and a firm commitment to preserving and expanding the nation’s essential communications capabilities,” said Todd Schlekeway, president of NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association. “NATE has been pleased with chairwoman Rosenworcel’s engagement with industry leaders and her continued support of NATE’s legislative and regulatory priorities, updating broadband maps, closing the digital divide and securing the nation’s leadership in 5G deployment.”



"Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s longstanding vision, appreciation and advocacy to champion Wi-Fi and unlicensed spectrum—especially her recent support to make critical 5.9 GHz and 6 GHz spectrum available for Wi-Fi—has enabled great progress towards closing the digital divide and homework gap," said WiFi Forward. "We look forward to continuing to work with chairwoman Rosenworcel and her colleagues as they consider smart, balanced and forward-thinking spectrum policy that will drive the U.S. as a global leader in connectivity and innovation."



"Chairwoman Rosenworcel’s advocacy for midband spectrum solutions is critical to both industry-government collaboration and future commercial 5G growth for our diverse range of member organizations," said the National Spectrum Consortium. "We look forward to working with chairwoman Rosenworcel and her colleagues as they advance innovative spectrum policy."



"The Internet Innovation Alliance (IIA) congratulates Jessica Rosenworcel on her confirmation as chair of the Federal Communications Commission and applauds her commitment to an equitable, evolving broadband ecosystem," said the group. "A dedicated public servant for nearly a decade, chairwoman Rosenworcel‘s inspirational leadership and balanced decision-making merit this well-deserved honor. IIA is eager to continue working alongside chairwoman Rosenworcel in support of her goals to empower all people across America with broadband access and position the United States for global leadership in 5G, 6G and beyond."



"We congratulate Jessica Rosenworcel on her historic confirmation as chair of the Federal Communications Commission," said Information Technology Industry Council president Jason Oxman. "Her leadership could not come at a more critical time, especially as the United States makes historic investments in digital infrastructure to help close the digital divide, increase connectivity among Americans, and spur economic growth and job creation. We are looking forward to working with chair Rosenworcel and her team to advance these goals.”



“It was a long and winding road for Jessica Rosenworcel, but she stayed the course and good sense has now finally prevailed with today’s Senate vote," said Common Cause special advisor Michael Copps, himself a former acting FCC chairman and Rosenworcel's former boss when she was on his FCC staff. "Jessica faces a daunting agenda as chair but she has the experience and dedication to make historic progress leading the FCC. Past commission mistakes must be corrected and new trails blazed to provide our country with the communications ecosystem our democracy so clearly must have."



Copps also put in a plug for confirming a third Democrat to the commission so Rosenworcel has a majority. "Needed now is a fifth commissioner, so that a full FCC can get on with its important mandate of protecting the public interest.”



That fifth commissioner seat may be empty for a while yet. The nominee is Gigi Sohn, whose vote may be held up by at least one Republican who has pledged to put a hold on it. ■