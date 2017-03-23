FCC Launches New Outage Reporting System

The FCC has rolled out the next generation (version 3.0) of its network outage reporting system (NORS).

It said Wednesday that cable, satellite, wireline and wireless voice providers and paging services must file reports of significant network disruptions to the FCC via the new NORS 3.0 system.

The FCC had said last month it would be migrating the system to 3.0 starting in March. The commission says the new system will be more reliable, secure and easily allow it to evolve.

The system needs new log-ins and passwords and information is available here.