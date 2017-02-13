FCC Testing New Network Outage Reporting System

The FCC is testing the next generation (version 3.0) of its network outage reporting system.



Cable, satellite, wireline and wireless voice providers, and paging services who must file reports of significant network disruptions to the FCC will need to file to the 2.0 Network Outage Reporting System (NORS). However, they are getting passwords and log-ins to test the new version, which the FCC says will enhance security and reliability, through the end of the month.



The FCC will be migrating the system to 3.0 starting in March.



Anyone with questions should check out https://www.fcc.gov/network-outage-reporting-system-nors-test-environment.



For questions, email john.healy@fcc.gov.