FCC Launches Beta Version of New Site

The FCC has launched a beta version of its new Web site that invites consumer comments on proceedings or complaints more prominently with terms like "take action" and "get involved."



FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski signaled last week that the FCC was preparing to unveil a redesigned site, one of the goals of which is to be more consumer-friendly.



The site is far less busy, with big graphics and far fewer links on the homepage, requiring clicking through to get to bureaus or the latest news beyond a handful of items.



The FCC said it is inviting public and industry comment on the new design, but FCC Managing Director Steven VanRoekel said in announcing the beta version that it was already product of input from Web surfers who made suggestions on its blog and other "citizen engagement platforms."



He says the design is intended to make it user-friendly for "for the everyday citizen who isn't familiar with the FCC's own organizational chart."



It will be in beta for about a month, according to an e-mail from VanRoekel to staffers, and remains a work in progress.