FCC, Knight Foundation Name Apps for Communities Winners

The FCC and the Knight Foundation Thursday announced the winners of their Apps for Communities challenge, a contest to promote software apps that "deliver personalized, actionable information to people least likely to be online."



"The challenge is part of the Federal Communications Commission and Knight Foundation's efforts to foster digital inclusion and promote broadband adoption," said the FCC in announcing the winners. "The contest sought to take advantage of the local, public information coming online -- on topics from education to health care, child care, government services and jobs -- and make it easily accessible to the public. Contestants were asked to turn that information into content, apps and services that expand people's choices on critical issues."



The grand prize winners were Yakb.us, which provides bus riders with arrival times when a five-digit bus stop number is texted to the transit agency, Homeless SCC, which connects the homeless with various services, and Txt2wrk, which allows the homeless, parolees and other jobless to apply for jobs through text-to-speech job postings via mobile phones.



