FCC Fines Two Stations Over Ads During Kids' Programs

The FCC has fined two TV stations

a total of

$14,400 for violating its limits on commercials in kids

shows,

though in one case the FCC has agreed to reduce the

fine.

According to a forfeiture

notice issued April 9, ABC affiliate

KATV(TV) Little Rock, Ark., is being asked to pony up $8,000 for airing

two ads

for the theatrical movie Doug during the Doug cartoon show. The

violation dates

from February 1999, but the commission did not issue its notice of

apparent

liability until May 2007. The station challenged that, saying the two

commercials were placed in the show inadvertently due to a last-minute

insertion

order by ABC. The station said it had implemented new procedures to

prevent a

repeat of the error.

Given that the overage was the only

such incident

in its eight-year license, term, the station had asked the notice to be

rescinded as "arbitrary and capricious," according to the FCC, pointing

to the

FCC's decision not to fine another station for commercial overages.

The FCC's Media Bureau was not

persuaded, saying

Friday that the station had "willfully and repeatedly" violated its

rules via

the two overages, and saying the $8,000 was in line with other, more

recent,

proposed fines for two, program-length commercials. If a commercial

featuring a

TV character airs in a show featuring that character, the FCC treats the

entire

program as one long commercial. Commercial time in kids shows has to be

limited

to 10.5 minutes on weekdays and 12 minutes on weekends.

It also said

it did

not agree that its decision not to fine another station compelled the

same

result in this case.

In the second forfeiture notice, the

commission

wants KEB(TV) Tulsa, Okla., to pay $6,400 for two June 1999 broadcasts

of a

children's show--it did not name names--that featured an ad for a tape

of the

show and a toy resembling one of its characters. But in this case, the

FCC has

reduced the fine.

The station did not get its notice of

apparent

liability until March of 2007, and argued that the program and ad were

provided

by a syndicator and that it had taken corrective action and informed the

Media

Bureau itself about the apparent violations. The initial notice was for a

$8,000

fine. In this case, the station did not ask that the fine be revoked or

accuse

the commission of being arbitrary and capricious. Instead, it asked that

the

fine be reduced by 20% in light of its 12-year history of no other

violations

and the remedial action taken. The FCC agreed

and reduced the

fine.