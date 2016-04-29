FCC Denies Broadband Privacy Comment Extension

The FCC has declined to extend the comment period for its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) on broadband privacy (also referred to as CPNI or customer proprietary network information).

The Association of National Advertisers and American Cable Association had asked for more time. Currently the comment dates are set for May 27 for initial comments and June 27 and that is where they are staying.

ANA and ACA wanted an extra 60 days.

The FCC is proposing to require ISPs to get affirmative approval from subs for sharing info with third party marketers unless it is for promoting ISPs own services. For those, it would be opt out.

Some public interest groups had opposed the extension, saying the issue was timely and consumer protections required that the FCC move as quickly as possible.

The FCC said, in an order signed by Wireline Bureau chief Matt DelNero, that it agreed with those groups that the issues were "not unanticipated" and that the extension should not be granted in this case.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler had signaled as much to reporters this week, saying the issues had been well known for a year.

The NPRM stems from the FCC's reclassification of ISP access as a Title II service last year.