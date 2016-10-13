FCC Deactivates Emergency Reporting System In Most Counties

The FCC has deactivated its Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) in all but North Carolina and Horry County, S.C.

On Oct.7, the FCC activated DIRS for Hurricane Matthew-related information. DIRS is a web-based system via which broadcasters, cable operators and others can report the status of their communications capabilities and "situational awareness."

That means it has been deactivated in all counties in Florida, Georgia and Virginia where it had been activated and in all counties in South Carolina except Horry.

On Oct. 10, the FCC expanded the reporting area.

