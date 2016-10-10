FCC Expands Post-Hurricane Matthew Status Reports

The FCC's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau has expanded the Hurricane Matthew-affected areas from which it wants status reports from communications networks.

The FCC activated the Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) Friday in various counties in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

DIRS is a voluntary web-based reporting system.

Following the reports of dangerous flooding in other areas that could extend into Monday or even Tuesday, the FCC has added new counties in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina to the list. Broadcasters, cable operators and others in the areas below were asked to start filing reports on the status of equipment, power, restoration efforts and access to fuel starting at 10 a.m. Monday and each subsequent day by 10 a.m. until the DIRS is deactivated.

North Carolina: Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, Robeson, Tyrrell, Wake

South Carolina: Horry

Virginia: Chesapeake City, Hampton City, Norfolk City, Portsmouth City, Virginia Beach City.