FCC Claims Broadband Subsidy Eligibility Abuses by Providers

The FCC is warning the public -- as well as Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) providers -- of enrollment abuses it has uncovered, though it did not identify any carriers involved.



Back in October, the Federal Trade Commission warned of potential scamming against the $3.2 billion program, which the FCC stood up last February. The EBB passed Congress as part of a December 2020 COVID-19 aid package.



The program offers up to a $50-per-month subsidy for eligible households (up to $75 on tribal lands) and up to a one-time $100 toward a computer or tablet until the money is expended.



In an advisory issued this week, the FCC's inspector general, David Hunt, said that "Providers’ sales agents [he did not name names] are enrolling households in the EBB program by falsely claiming the household includes a dependent child who attends a CEP school [a school participating in the USDA's National School Lunch Program Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)]."



Specifically, the IG said providers are enrolling EBB households based on CEP school participation that "vastly" outnumbers the number of students actually enrolled.



“Our office is committed to using every tool at our disposal to fight fraud, waste, and abuse in the EBB program. Advisories such as this play an important role in alerting program stakeholders that we will scrutinize carefully compliance with all program rules to identify and deter fraudulent practices,” said Hunt. ■