FCC Approves $3.2B Emergency Broadband Benefit Framework

The FCC has voted unanimously to adopt the Emergency Broadband Benefit framework order, which stands up the $3.2 billion subsidy program passed by Congress as part of a December COVID-19 aid package.

The plan is to open up the program to eligible households by April.

Also Read: ISPs Prepare for Broadband Billions

The program offers up to a $50-per-month subsidy for eligible households (up to $75 on tribal lands) and up to a one-time $100 toward a computer or tablet until the money is expended.

[T]his program can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people across the country. That’s why our work is already underway to get this program up and running, and I expect it to be open to eligible households within the next 60 days as providers sign up and program systems are put in place," said acting chairwoman Jessica Roenworcel. " I have confidence in our staff that we will do this carefully, swiftly and the right way,” said Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

“Nearly nine months ago, I joined civil rights leaders in authoring an essay proclaiming: ‘there is a broadband emergency in America,’ particularly in communities of color," said Commissioner Geoffrey Starks. "I am proud to approve the rules implementing the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program—the largest COVID-emergency broadband program to date. As I have said many times over the last few weeks, I have great expectations for this program. If we are successful—and we must be—the Emergency Broadband Benefit will reach more disconnected low-income people and households of color than any previous FCC effort to close the digital divide.

Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel circulated the item for a vote outside the FCC's public meeting.

The framework:

1. "Opens the program to all types of broadband providers;

2. "Requires providers to deliver the qualifying broadband service to eligible households to receive reimbursement from the Program; and

3. "Encourages eligible households to affirmatively indicate their interest in the program.

A household will be eligible if it meets any of the following:

1. Qualifies for the FCC’s Lifeline [low-income subsidy] program;

2. "Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program;

3. "Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020;

4. "Received a Federal Pell Grant; or

5. "Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program."