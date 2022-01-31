FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel Names New Bureau Heads

Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has installed some new bureau chiefs as she puts her stamp on the agency, but she signaled the now-former chiefs are sticking around, at least for now.

Rosenworcel was named chairwoman late last year after being acting chair for most of last year.

Alejandro Roark, who had been executive director of HTTP, a CEO roundtable of Latino groups promoting tech and telecom for Latino communities, has been named chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, replacing Patrick Webre.

Debra Jordan, who had been deputy chief of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, will be chief of the bureau, succeeding Lisa Fowlkes. Her resume also includes managing critical information systems for the Department of Defense.

Holly Saurer, who has been a legal adviser to Rosenworcel, will head the Media Bureau, succeeding Michelle Carey. It will be a bureau homecoming since Sauer has been deputy chief and associate chief of the Media Bureau. Before that, she was an acting media adviser to Rosenworcel and former acting chairwoman Mignon Clyburn, as well as a legal adviser to former chair Tom Wheeler.

Loyaan Egal, who has been deputy chief of the Foreign Investment Review Section at the Department of Justice and chairman of so-called “team telecom,” will serve as acting chief of the Enforcement Bureau. Rosemary Harold had been chief. It will be a homecoming for Egal, who formerly led the FCC Enforcement Bureau's Universal Service Fund Strike Force.

Rosenworcel also named Michele Ellison, currently acting general counsel, to permanent (in the sense of non-acting) general counsel.

“I’d like to thank Michelle Carey, Lisa Fowlkes, Rosemary Harold and Patrick Webre for their public service as they transition to new roles across the agency,” Rosenworcel said.