FCC's Wheeler Names New Legal Advisor

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has named Holly Saurer his new legal advisor, concentrating on international and consumer affairs, the latter covering a lot of territory since Wheeler has repeatedly said consumers are essentially the focus of all the FCC's activity.

Diane Cornell, who has been a top legal and policy advisor to the chairman since she joined the commission in 2013, is moving to the International Bureau, where she will be a special advisor to the chairman.

Saurer's FCC resume includes various Media Bureau positions, including associate bureau chief, senior legal advisor and attorney-advisor with the policy division.

She also has plenty of top advisory experience, having been acting advisor to the commission's other two Democrats, Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel.

“Holly has a wealth of experience in communications law and policy, both inside and outside of the Commission,” said Wheeler in announcing the changes. “She has provided invaluable expertise not only for the Media Bureau but for two of my fellow Commissioners. I am very pleased that she is joining my office as a legal advisor.”