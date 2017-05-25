Michelle Carey Named FCC Media Bureau Chief

Michelle Carey has been tapped to head the FCC's Media Bureau.

Carey had been named acting chief by chairman Ajit Pai, who has now removed the "acting" from her title.

"As acting chief, Michelle has already started the agency’s review of its media regulations, advanced the next-generation transmission standard for TV broadcasters, worked to revitalize AM Radio services, and eased burdens on noncommercial broadcasters," said Pai. "I am very pleased she has agreed to continue this work as bureau chief.”

She succeeds Bill Lake, who exited with the Obama Administration.

Before being named acting chief at Lake's departure, Carey had been deputy chief of the bureau. She is also former senior advisor at the National Telecommunications & Information Administration, which oversees government spectrum users.

She was also senior advisor to the last Republican FCC chairman, Kevin Martin.