FCC Brushing up on Comcast's Xfinity
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said FCC staffers are reviewing Comcast's announcement of its subscriber-only broadband video service, Xfinity, and similar authentication services, but only to get a better handle on them for now.
"I'm sure the bureau is looking at that and proactively trying to understand it," he told a reporter Friday after the FCC's public meeting. "But beyond that it is not something that has gotten a lot of discussion at this point."
Comcast announced Tuesday the national rollout of its video-on-demand online service, which will be available only to subscribers of its cable and high speed data services.
