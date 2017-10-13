FCC Accepts Latest Batch Of Auction License Applications

The FCC continues to process the license applications of winners in the forward portion of the broadcast incentive auction. Those are the wireless companies that successfully bid for spectrum vacated by TV broadcasters.



In a public notice, the Incentive Auction Task Force and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau announced the next batch of applications that have been deemed complete and will now get the once over. The commission is still vetting other applications as well.



The application approval means the bidders have forked over their money for the spectrum and there are no defects in the license applications.



It has already accepted the applications of the biggest winners, including T-Mobile, Comcast, Dish, and AT&T.



The latest batch comprises Agri-Valley Communications, Cumberland Cellular Partnership, Farmers Telephone Cooperative, Kentucky RSA 3 Cellular General Partnership, Mach FM Corp., Omega Wireless, Pacific Comex, Panhandle Telecommunications, Smith Bagley Inc., and TStar 600 LLC.



Forward auction bidders had paid a total $19,768,437,378 for a total of 2776 licenses.